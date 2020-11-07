Kolkata Knight Riders started their innings at the ongoing Indian Premier League in UAE pretty well. It even clinched the top three spots initially but going ahead, the team faltered and now are out of the tournament completely. One other highlight of a KKR match apart from what's going on the field is Shah Rukh Khan's sightings. If you haven't seen him all year on screen, rest assured you can catch him on the stands cheering for his team. He is often accompanied by his three kids and this too, Aryan, Suhana and Abram were with him. Now that his team is out of the game, the family has returned to Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s DDLJ Is Back in Maratha Mandir As Theatres Reopen in Maharashtra

Shah Rukh, Gauri, Abram, Suhana and Aryan were spotted at the Kalina airport wearing masks and getting inside their cars. The actor celebrated his birthday in UAE with his family as this year IPL got delayed by many months due to the deadly pandemic.

It's of course nice to spot Shah Rukh Khan every now and then since his onscreen presentations have become so scarce. There's a lot of chatter about Pathan which apparently also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor of course has confirmed nothing so we can only hope that it's not just a rumour but a fact.

