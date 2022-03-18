Shashi Kapoor had an aura, a personality that was unlike the Kapoors. He seemed classy, sophisticated, and much more suave than the rest of the clan. That dimpled arched smile of his was extremely captivating. As a kid, watching him being the righteous brother of Amitabh Bachchan in movies like Deewar and Suhaag often warmed our hearts. Even when they were thieves in Do Aur Do Paanch, we were smitten. At times, we would miss him if he didn't pair up with AB. His comical side was rarely tapped. And then we watched him in movies like The Householder, Kalyug and more and were charmed. We always felt that his smile could make every day a great day! Shashi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: From Deewar to Silsila, 8 Iconic Dialogues of the Legendary Star From His Yesteryear Classics.

Shashi Kapoor started early and played several roles as a child artist. In fact he played the younger version of his brother Raj Kapoor and Ashok Kumar. Let us tell you about them a bit...

Aag

Shashi Kapoor played the younger role of Raj Kapoor as Kewal. He looked so cute and pampered here...

Awara

Yet again he was Raj Kapoor's younger self in this film. Look at this scene...the charm of a kid who was going to grow up to be a heartthrob!

Here's some bonus info for you.

Shashi Kapoor played Ashok Kumar's younger version in this film. He looks so sweet here, the rich brat! Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Working With Late Legend Shashi Kapoor in Emotional Post.

There's another movie named Dana Paani where he played the younger self of Bharat Bhushan. But we couldn't find the movie or his image anywhere. If you do, please leave the link in the comments section. In all these movies, he was credited Shashi Raj Kapoor.

