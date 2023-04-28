Sharman Joshi is one of the most underrated actors in the industry and we aren't saying this because it's a trend. Joshi truly is embarrassingly under-utilized as an actor. This man can fit into any role, be it about a rich guy, a thug or a college boy. But all he is remembered for are the multi-starrer comedy roles. It's true Sharman has an envious comic timing, something others can only aspire to possess. This trait of his talent is so overpowering you generally you are only reminded of these scenes from the movies. Music School Trailer Out! Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi All Set to Thrill the Audience With Their Upcoming Musical Drama! (Watch Video).

So this time round, we would like to stick to the trend and talk about five comedy scenes from Sharman Joshi's career only he could have pulled off. Sharman Joshi Pulls Off 3 Idiots Reunion As He Brings Aamir Khan and R Madhavan to Promote His Film Congratulations (Watch Video).

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

3 Idiots

Rang De Basanti

Dhol

Style

Can you imagine any other actor in these roles other than Sharman Joshi? We truly can't! On that note, happy birthday Sharman Joshi!

