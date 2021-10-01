Shiddat Movie Review: In the middle of the second half of director Kunal Deshmukh's Shiddat, Sunny Kaushal's character, Jaggi bumps into a French hottie in what looks like a dingy, half-lit bar. Our hero gets enough signs from the bombshell, and he readily makes advances towards the invitee. The already heartbroken but resolute dude readily strikes up a conversation with the said hottie only for us to find out where she has got the gorgeous yellow dress from so that he could buy the exact same outfit for the love of his life Kartika (Radhika Madan). Shiddat Title Track: ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ Singer Yohani Croons the Female Version of Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan’s Song.

Kartika, for your kind information, and much to Jaggi's dismay has not exactly responded in the affirmative. Honestly put, you don't need to be a rocket scientist to decode that the film justifies the title. Our hero Jaggi is not interested in flings. One-night stands are ruled out even if his love interest is all set to marry some other guy in London, trying every possible opportunity to dismiss the hero's lovers-for-a-lifetime philosophy. You as an audience get it absolutely straight- it is Shiddat wala, ek jaan doh badan wala love story played out in a jazzy avatar.

No, Shiddat is not as compelling as Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar or as breezy as Kunal Kohli's Hum Tum, but tries to explore the predictable zones to draw a leaf out of mushy tales such as DDLJ to emphasize that true love is possible even in the age of Tinder (speaking of which Radhika Madan's character asks Jaggi to try his luck on the app right after having what looks like intense love-making the night before because she feels her plan to tie the knot with her fiance is going to remain unchanged even if she has fallen for Jaggi).

Watch the Trailer:

So far Jaggi has helped our confused lady Kartika regain her confidence as an athlete, has made love to her (with Shiddat at that), has become friends with her, has danced his heart out on the floor to profess his love for her. But Kartika is adamant. Her plan of tying the knot with another guy in London stays concrete, and all Jaggi has to do now is to prove his sincerity by turning up at Radhika's already-planned wedding to change her mind in three months! Shiddat Couple Sunny Kaushal And Radhika Madan: Pure Love Is All About Commitment!

Stating what Jaggi does in the process would be a complete spoiler. But mind you, he has learned a stroke or two from the swimmer lady love of his. (What is the English Channel then placed for between the UK from France where our love birds have landed up separately?)

And now that we have taken a dive into the choppy waters--hold your breath-- there's another love story unfolding simultaneously as Mohit Raina's French Immigration Lawyer is trying to save his collapsing marriage with his wife (Diana Penty). Will Jaggi succeed in his quest to meet his love on her wedding day only to make her call off her pre-planned wedding? Will he in turn rekindle the flames of love in the barren terrains of Raina and Penty's hearts? You have to watch Shiddat in order to get answers (and simultaneously be prepared for the conclusion that can slightly shake you up)

Yay!

- Sunny Kaushal shines as the sincere but goofy Jaggi. The intensity and the innocence of his character is both entertaining and endearing. Sunny is impressive with his screen presence and he gets our vote for the command he has over the craft.

- The movie makes you laugh, it certainly makes you cry despite the broad strokes in which it is narrated with the preposterous and the predictable elements galore!

- Mohit Raina brings much dignity to the tale with his easy-on-the-eye, but equally assuring presence.

Nay!

Sunny and Radhika's love story is charming in parts but it's not as moving as Radhika struggles to bring forth the inner conflict of her character, resorting to only sobbing and shivering to convey the anxiety that comes with the confusion.

Many predictable subplots stretch the story unnecessarily, and at many a juncture logic goes straight out of the window as the makers try to reiterate the passion, purity, and intensity of the plot even if they look highly unconvincing.

Final Thoughts

Watch Shiddat for Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina. If you are a sucker for old-school romance with all the predictable elements factored in, then this one will not let you down! Shiddat is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rating: 3.0

