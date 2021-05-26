Are you a meme fan? If yes, then the 'Jal Lijiye Thak Gaye Honge' meme will be perfect for you to crack jokes on any given thing. The latest 'Jal Lijiye Thak Gaye Honge' meme template has taken Twitter by storm. The dialogue is from Amrita Rao's hit film Vivah. Netizens' epic reactions to the latest meme template will sure make you laugh out loud. Take a look:

ROFL

jal lijiye thak gaye honge "Not All MEN" bolte bolte. pic.twitter.com/nJ7r6kQ1qk — Tanu Shukla (@23Tanushukla) May 22, 2021

Comical

Jal lijiye, thak gaye honge graduate hone ka wait karte karte pic.twitter.com/pvFrwNS9i0 — Aachal Tikhe (@Aachal_tikhe) May 25, 2021

Hilarious

Jal lijiye modi ji..thak gaye honge ache din laate laate pic.twitter.com/UhthRDyiLm — Supriya (@SheetSome) May 25, 2021

Laughable

Ye Lijiye Jal Pijiye Thak Gaye Honge Whatsapp number maang maag kar pic.twitter.com/rC9htsXSU0 — Devashish Chauhan (@tweetsbydevv) May 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)