Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan Song Gabru: Ayushmann Khurrana And Jitendra Kumar Fight For Acceptance In This Peppy Number - Watch Video

Gabru is a remixed version of a Punjabi song by the same name (picture credit - YouTube)

The portrayal of same-sex relationships in Bollywood has been a bit questionable. Thankfully, times are indeed changing and we are not mocking the LGBTQ+ community anymore in our films. In less than a month, we will get to see Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar playing a couple. The trailer of the film was dropped a few weeks back, and a huge set of people have absolutely loved it. It's interesting that director Hitesh Kewalya decided to give a hilarious tone to the film without really demeaning the gay community. It's a tough job and we can't wait to see if he has really succeeded or not.

As the waiting game continues, the first song from the film has been launched today. Titled Gabru, this peppy number is a remixed version of a Punjabi song by the same name. Tanishk Bagchi, the man who has been rejigging almost all the old songs has recreated the music for the new version of Gabru. But honestly, we have no complaints. We can see every DJ playing this song at parties and especially at weddings. After all, the song is set at a what seems like a sangeet ceremony. Ayushmann, who plays Kartik can be seen dancing in style and mocking his lover Aman's (played by Jitendra), father (essayed by Gajaraj Rao), who is against their relationship. This is also the song in which we see Jitendra kissing Ayushmann, much to the shock of their family members who are present at the do. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer: Can Ayushmann’s Film Succeed in Bringing Homosexuality to Mainstream Cinema After Sonam's Attempt to Do So Failed?

Watch Gabru from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan right here:

Produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Colour Yello, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chadda in pivotal roles. Neena, Gajaraj and Ayushmann will be seen together for the second time after the very successful, Badhaai Ho. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the second instalment of the much-acclaimed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which was released in 2017. The romantic comedy is set to hit the theatres on February 21.