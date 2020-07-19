Actor Jitendra Kumar has shared a "basic" picture of himself on social media. Jitendra took to his verified Instagram account, where he posted a picture of himself in a chequered shirt, yellow t-shirt and striped pants. "Basic.. #throwback #checkerd," he wrote alongside the image. Jitendra Kumar Is In ‘Chaplin Mood’, Poses Alongside the Portrait of Legendary Charlie Chaplin

Recently, Jitendra shared that he was in a "Chaplin mood". He posted a picture of himself on Instagram. In the image, the actor is seen posing with a Charlie Chaplin portrait. Panchayat Actor Jitendra Kumar’s Self Hair-Cut Goes Wrong (View Pic)

Check Out Jitendra Kumar's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram Basic.. #throwback #checkerd A post shared by Jitendra Kumar (@jitendrak1) on Jul 18, 2020 at 8:15am PDT

Jitendra, who is known for his work in projects like "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" and "Panchayat", was recently seen in the digital film "Chaman Bahaar", also featuring Ritika Badiani, Bhuvan Arora and Alam Khan. Jitendra in June told IANS that the second season of his web-series "Panchayat" is "underway".

