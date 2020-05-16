Siddhant Chaturvedi Expresses His Love for Falooda, Says ‘Some Things Can’t Be Made at Home’

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a photograph on Instagram where he is seen enjoying a "falooda". The image has a retro feel about it. Siddhant sports a kurta and round-frame sunglasses in the frame, with a glass of falooda in front of him. "Kyunki kuch cheeze ghar pe nahi banai jaa sakti (Because you can't make some things at home). #FaloodaDreams," captioned the actor, who rose to popularity with his role of MC Sher in the film "Gully Boy". Gully Boy’s Siddhant Chaturvedi Is a ‘Couch Potato’ and His Instagram Pic Is a Proof.

Actor Abhimanyu Dassani commented: "Calling for a that's 70s shows remake." Actor-model Dino Morea wrote: "Kya kool hai tu (How cool are you)." Siddhant will be seen in Yash Raj Films' "Bunty Aur Babli 2" and Karan Johar's untitled film. In Johar's film directed by Shakun Batra, Siddhant teams up with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. "Bunty Aur Babli 2" casts him opposite debutant Mumbai girl Sharvari. The film is directed by Varun Sharma. Siddhant Chaturvedi Birthday: Gully Boy Star’s Instagram Feed Is Stylish and Sinfully Hot (View Pics)

Check Out Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram Post

"Bunty Aur Bubli 2" also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in important roles. It is a sequel to the 2005 hit "Bunty Aur Babli", which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.