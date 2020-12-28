Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in AK vs AK, is all set to shoot for her next project and that is crime thriller titled Blind. The makers have shared the shooting of the film has commenced from today (December 28) in Glasgow, Scotland and it would be a start-to-finish schedule. An image of a clapboard has been shared while making this announcement. AK vs AK Trailer: Anil Kapoor Searching For Kidnapped Sonam Kapoor And Anurag Kashyap Mocking Him Looks Raw And Real.

Blind, a Hindi remake of the Korean film of the same name, revolves around the life of ‘a blind police officer in pursuit of a serial killer’. Directed by Shome Makhija, this upcoming flick also features Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey in key roles. Blind is bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. The makers are eyeing to release this film next year. However, the exact release date is yet to be shared.

Shooting Of ‘Blind’ Commences From Today

#Blind is directed by Shome Makhija... Produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim... 2021 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2020

It was earlier this year when Sonam Kapoor had confirmed about this project. The film marks the directorial debut of Sujoy Ghosh’s assistant Shome Makhija.

