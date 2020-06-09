Sonam Kapoor Birthday: 6 Awesome Movies of the Actress and Where to Watch Online

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instgram)

Sonam Kapoor turns 35-years-old. She as just returned from Delhi to Mumbai, and should be celebrating her birthday while self-isolating. And we are pushing you to celebrate it at home by watching some of her awesome movies. Sonam Kapoor Turns a Year Older Today and Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka Bajaj Has a Perfect Birthday Post for Her Bestie! (View Pic).

Say what you may about the acting skills of Sonam Kapoor, but there is no way you can deny that she is one of the rare actresses pushing for good content in the industry. She has starred in movies where women have an agency, where female characters have relevance to the plot. Minus the one or two Thank Yous, Sonam has never been part of movies that uses women as props.

So, here are some of the coolest movies starring Sonam Kapoor and where you can watch them online. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Birthday Special: Revolutionizing Haute Couture Unflinchingly With a Perpetual Slay, Inspire, Repeat Vibe!.

Neerja - Disney Plus Hotstar

Hands down, the best film in Sonam's filmography. She blew minds with her arresting screen presence and acting skills. In this biopic, she played the role of Head Purser Neerja Bhanot who gave up her life while trying to save passengers on a hijacked plane.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga - Netflix

Sonam became the first mainstream Bollywood heroine to play a lesbian on-screen. In this LGBT adaptation of PG Wodehouse's A Damsel in Distress, Sonam broke barriers. A film that is still ahead of its time, despite releasing in 2019.

Aisha - Disney Plus Hotstar

One of the earliest indications of Sonam Kapoor's good taste. The actress starred in this adaptation of a Jane Austen novel with Abhay Deol, Arunoday Singh. In a film produced by her sister, Rhea Kapoor. This is one of those films that you can watch on a lazy day with a glass of wine, along with your gal pals.

You Can Watch Aisha For Free On YouTube

Khoobsurat - Netflix

Sonam became a Disney princess with this film. And she gave us Fawad Khan. Need we say more?

Veere Di Wedding - Zee5

In this rare film about female friendship in Bollywood, Sonam starred alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker. The movie broke box office records and a sequel is in works.

Raanjhanaa - Voot

Sonam starred alongside Dhanush in this film directed by Aanand L Rai. The movie explored themes of politics along with a hot-headed, untamed romantic story.

Which one will you watch today?