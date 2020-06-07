Sonam Kapoor Shares an Airport Throwback Pic, Says 'I’m Ready To Go Somewhere, Anywhere' As She Misses Traveling Amid Lockdown

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus outbreak nearly brought everything to a standstill. India is currently in its fifth phase of lockdown which will be going on till June 30. It has been difficult for everyone being confined at home and particularly strange for celebrities who are used to travelling across countries due to their work. We have been watching celebrities give us an update of all that they are up to amid this quarantine with their social media posts. With most of them missing travelling badly, we've been seeing a lot of throwback posts and recently Sonam Kapoor too did the same. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is Basking in the Golden Hour of the Day Wearing a Striped Kaftan Dress!

While most celebs are sharing their pictures of their favourite travel destinations, Sonam decided to put up a picture of herself from the airport. The actress is seen dragging her suitcase at the airport in this picture and as always, we love her airport look. Sharing the snap, Sonam wrote, "All my bags are packed and I’m ready to go..... somewhere.. anywhere I miss travelling." Sonam is a regular traveler between LA, London and India given that her husband Anand Ahuja is often away for work and we bet the actress is missing all the fun they have when they travel. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is All About High Fashion With Timeless Elegance and a Modern Twist In Qatar!

Check Out Sonam Kapoor's Post Here:

The actress is currently quarantined at Anand Ahuja's Delhi residence and also gave her fans an insight into their lovely home in her Instagram story. As expected, the house is screams of some classy tastes and the sprawling lawn to their house is certainly a big highlight. As for her recent post, we bet with the lockdown relaxations now being slowly implemented, we hope Sonam gets to travel around back again soon because we are certainly missing her airport looks!