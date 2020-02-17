Sonam Kapoor Slams RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat for His Statement on Divorce, Calls It ‘Regressive and Foolish’

Sonam Kapoor, Mohan Bhagwat (Photo Credits: Facebook, IANS)

India is a democratic country and one has the right to put forth his/her opinion out and loud. But at times, one needs to zip it up and not make statements which are not at all needed. Talking on the same lines, on Sunday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat while addressing his troop of people in Ahmedabad said that cases of divorce are found more in 'educated and affluent' families. Reason (according to him), as education and affluence, bring arrogance along, which results in families falling apart. Not happy with this thought of the politician, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor slammed him on Twitter. Sonam Kapoor Asks People Not to Vote for Conservatives As It Will Lead to the World’s Demise, Chaos Erupts on Twitter (Read Post).

From quite some time, the Veere Di Wedding actress has been vocal about her views on Twitter and nonetheless, it's great to see someone speaking up. Sonam in her tweet tagged RSS chief Bhagwat's statements as 'regressive' and 'foolish'. Sharing an entertainment portal's article on her Twitter timeline which contained Bhagwat's opinion on divorce she wrote, "Which sane man speaks like this? Regressive foolish statements." Sonam Kapoor Gets Called Out By Diet Prada For Her 'Tone Deaf Response' To Sexual Harassment At A Saudi Arabian Concert (View Posts).

Check Out Her Tweet Below:

Which sane man speaks like this? Regressive foolish statements https://t.co/GJmxnGtNtv — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 16, 2020

"Nowadays the number of divorce cases have increased a lot. People fight over trifle issues. The cases of divorce are more in educated and affluent families, because with education and affluence comes arrogance, as a result of which families fall apart. The society also falls apart because society is also a family," Bhagwat was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the RSS, news agency PTI reports.

On the professional front, Sonam is said to be part of Sujay Ghosh's next untitled film in which she will be playing the role of a blind girl. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the latest updates from showbiz.