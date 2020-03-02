Sonam Kapoor Speaks about Female Empowerment, Says it's Important Because she Comes from a Side of the World Where Women Have Always Been Second-Class Citizens

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instgram)

Trust Sonam Kapoor for speaking her mind and not hesitating to distinguish between black and white. The Neerja actress is strongly vocal about her opinions and she hates mincing her words. She's fearless, opinionated and her views only make sense. For someone who's well acquainted with the trolling culture, she doesn't hesitate from putting across her views, no matter who has to say what about her. She's a strong supporter of women empowerment and has been discussing pay disparity in Bollywood since forever. So when she puts across a point and describes the society we live in, it only makes sense. Sonam Kapoor Channels her Inner Princess in the New Photoshoot of Harper's Bazaar Arabia (View Pics).

In her recent interaction with Harper's Bazaar Arabia, when the Khoobsurat actress was asked to emphasize on the importance of women empowerment, Sonam said, "For me, female empowerment is very important, especially because I’m from a side of the world where women have always been second-class citizens.” The actress further agrees on the issue being a global phenomenon and not restricted to a particular region.

"Yes, that’s true. I mean, whether it’s pay disparity or the way we’re treated. But for example, in India, I’ve done a couple of films with big male movie stars and I wouldn't get as big or as nice a room as them, or they’d be put up in a better hotel… They’d also be paid significantly more, and then they’d try to explain to me, ‘Oh, it’s a commercial venture… let’s see how much your Friday opening will be.’ So I was like, ‘OK, I’ll work with less successful actors in that case, and see how much they get paid," she further added and those words made so much sense. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Coutures Up and Blazes in a Satin Pantsuit and a Ruffled Midnight Blue Dress in Doha!

Sonam may come across as a strong feminist but trust us when we say, that's the need of the hour. And whoever said being feminist means putting women ahead of men? It simply means providing equal opportunities to both the genders. It's as simple as that.