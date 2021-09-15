The Income Tax Department is 'surveying' the Mumbai offices and home in the suburbs belonging to Bollywood actor Sonu Sood here on Wednesday, official sources said. Teams of IT sleuths began the operations since morning, though the reason behind the action is not immediately known. Sonu Sood Launches ‘Sambhavam’ Initiative for IAS Students, Pledges Free Coaching Scholarships.

Sood had shot into prominence last year for arranging free flights to enable stranded migrants reach their homes in different parts of India during the nationwide lockdown. Sonu Sood Promises Help to Patient in Getting Bed in Behrampur; DM of Gangjam Denies Getting Any Request From Actor or His Foundation.

He also had a scrap with the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly converting his six-story house in Juhu into an illegal boarding.

