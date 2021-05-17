Sonu Sood has been helping a lot of people since last year. In 2020, he helped many reach their villages and homes due to lockdown and this year, he has been a saviour for many looking for injections and oxygen. Likewise, he had responded to a call for action regarding a bed in a hospital in Behrampur. The actor assured them of the same but now the District Magistrate of Gangjam Odisha tweeted that they received no communication from either Sonu or his foundation. What comes across as shady here is that the person who posted the bed requirement has deleted the profile. We wonder if this is a trap.

Check out DM of Gangjam's tweet on Sonu Sood here...

We don’t received any communication from @SoodFoundation or @SonuSood . Requested patient is in Home isolation and stable. No bed issues @BrahmapurCorp is monitoring it. 🙏🙏 @CMO_Odisha pic.twitter.com/oDeSrzpE3t — Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) May 17, 2021

