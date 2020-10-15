Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan is no new to Instagram. However, fans are surely new to her account considering it has just been a few months that the good-looking girl has gone from private to public on Insta. Since then, the beauty has been showering fans with some jaw-dropping photos of herself and we bet if you ain't following her on the photo-video sharing platform, you are definitely missing a lot of sass on your feed. On October 15, Suhana was in a mood to flaunt her body and she did so by sharing a stunning picture of herself posing on what looks like a bed. Suhana Khan Enjoys a Beautiful Sunset From Mannat Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pic).

In the pic, we can see her staring straight at the lenses and flaunting her infectious smile. On the style front, she can be seen dressed in a cute printed dress with her hair open. While in the photo Suhana looks drop-dead gorgeous, we wonder, why that confusing caption though? "gonna post this before I stare at it long enough to start hating it," she wrote along with the pic. Must say, the caption is so relatable to every millennial out there. Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday's Love for Polka Dots Proves Best Friends who Slay Together Stay Together.

Check Out Suhana Khan's Pic Below:

Suhana is yet to make her Bollywood debut, however, she enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram (1.1 million followers). Currently, due to the coronavirus pandemic, she is staying with her family in Mumbai. Suhana is initially pursuing studies from a university in New York. Recently, she made her acting debut in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 09:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).