Polka dots will never go out of fashion and we prefer calling it as an obsession than a trend. The print grabbed all the eyeballs after the release of Bobby where Dimple Kapadia's cute little crop top became a rage among the young fashionistas. Since then the print has evolved with time and the fashion that was started in the early 70s is still going strong, 50 years later. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Suhana Khan, polka dot outfits have found a place in all the stunners' wardrobes and we think it's time you own one. Suhana Khan’s Choice of Casual Outfits Will Never Fail to Impress Us (View Pics).

Recently Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter and a social media rage, Suhana Khan took to her Instagram account to share a picture in her cute polka dot dress. While she attempted to flaunt her little Louis Vuitton bag, we were more invested in her attire than anything else. Suhana's cute halter dress had our attention and it even reminded us of Ananya Panday's previous outing.

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday in Polka Dots (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Ananya prefered separates and not a dress like her bestie, we are equally thrilled about her choice. The SOTY 2 actress kept her look chic and sporty by pairing her outfit with white sneakers instead. Overall, a marvellous choice that proved how best friends always think alike. Ananya Panday Gets Her Monochrome Casual Style on Fleek in This Throwback Photoshoot!

Speaking of which, friendship day is just around the corner. So probably, you would want to call your bestie and think about twinning together. While Suhana and Ananya did in unintentionally, you might as well remove the "un" and do it intentionally. We are looking forward to seeing your pictures together. You can tweet them to us @latestly.

