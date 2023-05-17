The singer with the famous velvety voice, Sunidhi Chauhan, said here on Tuesday that "when I am on stage, I am my most real self, my most comfortable self". Chauhan was raising awareness about a charity show being for the Cancer Patients Aid Association on World No Tobacco Day, namely, May 31. Sunidhi Chauhan: People Need To Stop Dividing Bollywood and Independent .
The singer, along with the key members of the association, including its executive director, Anita Peter, addressed a press conference in Mumbai to announce the fundraiser. It is being called 'Sunidhi LIVE'. Sunidhi Chauhan Birthday Special: 8 Songs That Prove She Is the Queen of Dance Numbers.
When asked about the show and her plans for it, Chauhan said, "I will perform as I always perform at concerta, my primary aim is to raise funds for this association and I hope that happens in a very good way. Plus, people coming to the concert must able able to enjoy themselves. I sing from heart -- because I don't know anything else."
