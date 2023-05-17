The singer with the famous velvety voice, Sunidhi Chauhan, said here on Tuesday that "when I am on stage, I am my most real self, my most comfortable self". Chauhan was raising awareness about a charity show being for the Cancer Patients Aid Association on World No Tobacco Day, namely, May 31. Sunidhi Chauhan: People Need To Stop Dividing Bollywood and Independent .

The singer, along with the key members of the association, including its executive director, Anita Peter, addressed a press conference in Mumbai to announce the fundraiser. It is being called 'Sunidhi LIVE'.