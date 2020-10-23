Bollywood actress Sunny Leone along with her husband Daniel Weber and kids are currently in Los Angeles. It was in the starting of the lockdown due to the pandemic when Sunny decided to shift the base temporarily at their home in abroad as according to her family will be much safer there. It is after the same that the bombshell often shares pics and videos on her Instagram with an aim to entertain and engage with her fans. And well, on October 23, the actress did the same and shared a clip which sees her being a kid. Yeah, that's for real! Sunny Leone Tops Merit List of Kolkata's Asutosh College.

In the video shared, the Jism 2 babe can be seen doing a cartwheel smoothly while her children can be seen playing around in the green park. She captioned the clip as, "Just being a kid with the kids!!" Awww. Must say, we are impressed by the flexibility of the B-town babe. Well, a scroll through her Instagram feed and it also showcases her goofy side. Keep posting, girl! Sunny Leone Has The Sweetest Birthday Wish For Husband Daniel Weber! (View Pics).

View this post on Instagram Just being a kid with the kids!! 😂 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Oct 23, 2020 at 7:29am PDT

Sunny and Daniel are proud parents to three kids and love them very much. While Noah and Asher are born through surrogacy, Nisha, on the other hand, is adopted. And well, going by the looks of the video above, it definitely seems like a day out with kids. Stay tuned!

