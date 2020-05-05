Sunny Leone Gives Us Lessons on Mopping Floors the Right Way! All You Need is an LBD and Some Cool Moves Set to Ariana Grande's 7 Rings (Watch Video)

Sunny Leone's New Instagram Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

India is currently in its third phase of coronavirus lockdown and it is getting increasingly difficult for people to spend time at home. Although, one must credit celebrities for making sure that we remain entertained amid this time. Actress Sunny Leone has been going out of her way to not only keep herself but also her fans happy and entertained with her posts. Who knew Sunny's amazing sense of humour could be a boon to us during this difficult phase. From pranking her husband Daniel Weber with her kitchen experiments to her amazing dance videos, is there anything Sunny can't do? Sunny Leone and Husband Daniel Weber Enjoy a Date Night Amid Lockdown and the Venue is Extra Special! (View Pic).

With her new post Sunny Leone once again impressed the hell out of us as she made the mundane task of mopping floors all glamorous and even shot an amazing TikTok video to Ariana Grande's "7 Rings". The Jism 2 star decked up in a LBD and wore some blingy accessories whilst mopping the floor, thus giving it a sexy twist. Sharing the video, Sunny wrote, "Hmmmm....if I’m forced to mop, well then..." Sunny Leone Scares Husband Daniel Webber With A Prank, Comforts Him Saying, 'Lemme Give You A Pappi' (Watch Video).

Check Out Sunny Leone's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Hmmmm....if I’m forced to mop, well then... #lockedupwithsunny A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on May 5, 2020 at 2:48am PDT

Sunny quite literally has been doing it all amid this quarantine, from home workouts to painting to also hosting a digital show, 'Lockdown With Sunny'. The actress' positive posts have certainly been helping keep her fans' spirits high too and they have been immensely appreciative of all her posts. We bet her latest TikTok post will inspire you to make a fun video like hers too.