Sunny Leone Is Pure Sunshine As She Shows Off Her New Office But Hey It’s Not What You Think (View Post)

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bollywood actress, Sunny Leone's Instagram feed is ah-mazing. The 'Baby Doll' babe is quite active on social media and amid lockdown regularly teases fans with pictures and videos of herself. It was a while back when the actress had started '12 Days of Summer' trend on her IG wall where she used to share all sexy throwback pictures of herself to make fans feel the heat. As now the same series is over, Sunny these days makes random updates on her Inst and her latest post echoes that she is missing her work life. Sunny Leone is A Bombshell In Bikini As She Romances With Sand On The Beach (View Pic).

Taking to Insta, the Ragini MMS star shared a post which sees her in a confused expression wearing a sunshine yellow knotted top paired with pants and a phone in her hand introducing fans to her new office. Well, the scoop is that while the actress thought it's work mode on and she has reached her office for telephonic interviews, but was sad to know that she parked herself somewhere else. Hahaha, times during the lockdown. "Finally made to the office to do some phone interviews!!! Oh wait, I’m in the parking garage, my new life!!!, " she captioned the pic. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber With Their Kids Are Making COVID-19 Lockdown Fun By Grooving To Justin Timberlake's Track (Watch Video).

Check Out Sunny Leone's Post Below:

Funny and how! We totally love each and every post by Sunny as they are on the hilarious side or ultra-hot. Meanwhile, a few days ago Sunny had shared a pic in which she was seen flashing her 'broken glass' painting and proved that she is multi-talented. "Finally done my lockdown piece of art. Has taken 40 days to complete. It’s called “broken glass” sort of like our lives at the moment," a part of her captioned read. Stay tuned!