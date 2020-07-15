Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. The actor's last film will be Dil Bechara which is all set to make its way on Disney+Hotstar from July 24, 2020. The flick stars debutant Sanjana Sanghi opposite the late actor. Having said that, the trailer of the movie was out on July 6 and in just eight hours garnered 4 million likes and surpassed Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War's number. Now, within a week of its premiere, the trailer has broken another record. Well, as it has become the first one to gain more than 10 million likes on YouTube. Till now, no film's trailer has achieved this feat, Dil Bechara Beats Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame! The Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Release Nears 4 Million Likes In Less Than Eight Hours.

Dil Bechara has been the topic of discussion from quite a long time and has been trending on social media as well. The trailer of Manny (Sushant) and Kizzie's (Sanjana) love story also has crossed more than 73 million views on the video-streaming platform. Until now, only the title track of the film is out and another song titled Taare Ginn is expected to drop on July 15. The movie is adapted from John Green's popular novel The Fault In Our Stars. Did Sushant Singh Rajput Really Have A Star Named After Him? IAU's Website Breaks The Myth Surrounding This Rumour!

Here's The Screengrab:

Dil Bechara's Trailer Screenshot

Also, Check Out The Trailer Of Dil Bechara Below:

Talking about the title track of the film it also has been receiving a lot of love from the audiences and currently stands at 4.7 million likes and more than 44 million views. The song is composed by none other than AR Rahman. Lastly, with quite a heavy heart, this flick will be Sushant's last screen presence. RIP. Stay tuned!

