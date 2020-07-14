Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. Fans have been mourning for him ever since. The talks about his life and death won't stop anytime soon. You must have heard many stories that a fan has named a star in the galaxy after Sushant Singh Rajput. Unfortunately, these claims are untrue. But not malicious either. Seems like the said fan has fallen prey to a scam.

As per NASA and International Astronomical Union (AUI), you cannot pay money and name a star as per your desire. Only IAU is responsible for naming celestial objects and they do not sell this right for money. Sushant Singh Rajput's Hometown Purnea Names a Road After Him.

The formal statement from the IAU says: “In the past, certain such enterprises have suggested to customers that the IAU is somehow associated with, recognises, approves, or even actively collaborates in their business. The IAU wishes to make it totally clear that any such claim is patently false and unfounded. The IAU would appreciate being informed, with appropriate documentation, of all cases of illegal abuse of its name, and will pursue all documented cases by all available means.”

The IAU adds: “Thus, like true love and many other of the best things in human life, the beauty of the night sky is not for sale, but is free for all to enjoy. True, the 'gift' of a star may open someone's eyes to the beauty of the night sky. This is indeed a worthy goal, but it does not justify deceiving people into believing that real star names can be bought like any other commodity.”

NASA has said, "When you talk about "buying stars" or "naming stars" for yourself or a friend, you are most likely referring to the claims of one of the commercial companies who promise to do this for you for money. You can do this, but it is not official. Your name will not be listed in any file except the one the company who takes your money keeps. In fact, one of these companies was even issued a violation of deceptive advertising by the State of New York Department of Consumer Affairs."

Sushant was last seen in the Dharma Productions film Drive. The movie was dropped on Netflix after being stuck in a post production hell for over a year. It was poorly received by the audience and the critics. Before that, Sushant was seen in the blockbuster film Chhichhore. He was also seen in Sonchiriya in 2019 which was critically acclaimed and went on to earn a cult following.

Sushant's last film will be Dil Bechara that will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from July 24. The movie is an adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars.

