When we think of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the first thought which comes to our mind is ‘gone too soon’. He was a powerhouse performer and there’s no doubt about it. In fact, it was SSR who proved that with talent one can make it big in the Industry, sans a godfather. His journey from TV serial Pavitra Rishta to Dil Bechara might sound easy, but that’s not the case. It was his sheer grit and determination that made him one of the most wanted actors by the filmmakers. If alive, SSR would have been celebrating his 35th birthday today, but sadly, he is no more around us. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Legacy Shines Through the Streets of Indonesia, Fans Play ‘Kaun Tujhe’ Song From MS Dhoni Biopic on Big Screen in a Park (Watch Video).

However, we are not here to sob but to celebrate the impeccable actor Sushant was. His career was bumpy, but majorly his movies were loved by the audiences as it had a soulful appeal. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, we would like to list down 8 films of SSR that were phenomenal. Have a look! Dil Bechara Movie Review: Sushant Singh Rajput's Final Film Is Entertaining Yet Soothing Balm for Aching Hearts.

Pavitra Rishta (2009)

Thanks to Ekta Kapoor, the world got introduced to Sushant Singh Rajat in Pavitra Rishta. He played the role of Manav, a garage owner, opposite Ankita Lokhande and impressed the masses with his acting chops.

Kai Po Che! (2013)

Sushant’s big break in Bollywood was with Kai Po Che! which started Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao alongside him. The movie was a hit among fans as well as the critics. Based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel ‘The Three Mistakes Of My Life’, this one saw SSR as a cricketer with the backdrop of political mayhem, earthquake and riots.

PK (2014)

Everyone might call this an Aamir Khan film, but Sushant’s short role did leave a mark. His role as a charismatic student from Pakistan namely Sarfaraz, who falls in love for an Indian girl abroad was brilliant.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (2015)

SSR experimented and got into the skin of the character of Byomkesh so well that moviegoers were stunned. However, owing to the not so massy storyline, the flick did decently well at the ticket window. But trust us, Sushant was incredible in his role.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

This film was SSR’s best out of the lot as it garnered him accolades for his terrific acting chops. He essayed the role of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and aced it. Indeed, no one would have done it better than him.

Sonchiriya (2019)

Abhishek Chaubey's dacoit drama made Sushant deliver one of the stellar performances in his career. The film was appreciated by the critics for its gripping story. SSR as the bandit, Lakhna was seen in a never-seen-before avatar, a must-watch if you are his fan.

Chhichhore (2019)

Sushant Singh Rajput experimented with his looks in this hard-hitting tale on friendship. He played two roles that of a college boy and a father figure. The flick revolved around the message of not committing suicide. His performance and bonding with the cast was the highlight of the flick.

Dil Bechara (2020)

This happens to be the last movie of SSR on the big screen. A cancer-fighting youngsters Kizie (Sanjana Sanghi) and Manny (SSR), fall in love and live their life to the fullest, despite the tragedy. The end scene in this film is heartbreaking. DB is an official Hindi remake of John Green’s 2012 novel 'The Fault In Our Stars'.

That’s it, guys! These were some of the memorable roles of SSR that were distant in their own ways and proved that the actor is versatile and how. However, the sad part is that he is no more with us and had so much to offer. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. You’ll be missed, SSR!

