The Sushant Singh Rajput death case is being investigated by three major agencies in different angles. While the Enforcement Directorate has been looking into the money laundering matter, CBI is investigating the death case and Narcotics Control Bureau has been looking into a drug anglebyANI has now reported that Miranda has been detained by NCB under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Summons have also been served to Miranda and Showik Chakraborty to join the investigation.Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB Raids Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda's Residences Over Drug Angle.

ANI had earlier reported that the NCB team along with Mumbai Police officials had reached the residence of Chakraborty and Miranda. In the latest update on the case though, it has been stated that Miranda has now been detained. Sharing an update about the development, ANI tweeted saying, "Samuel Miranda detained by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985." It is unclear as of now if Miranda was in possession of any substances at his home. Summons have been served to both Miranda and Showik Chraborty to join the investigation after NCB raid CBI On Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Media Reports Attributed to CBI Probe Are Speculative And Not Based on Facts.

Check Out ANI's Tweet Here:

Samuel Miranda detained by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. https://t.co/SehPI3YMmO — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

NCB Serves Summons to Showik and Miranda:

House search of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda undertaken. Summons served to both to join investigation: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/cRnyDkaoaM — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

An update about the raid conducted at Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty's residence is yet to be provided. As for Miranda's involvement in the case, NCB has till now arrested five people over the drug angle. About one of the arrests, an NCB official told ANI, “He had a connection with Samuel Miranda. Miranda is accused of procuring drugs on instructions of Showik Chakraborty."

