The sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput left everyone in a state of shock. The actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020, at his Mumbai’s Bandra residence. The police officials are carrying on investigation related to his death and there are several celebs who have been interrogated already. On July 28, Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta was spotted outside Mumbai’s Amboli Police Station to record his statement over the late actor’s death. As per reports, Mehta was questioned over Sushant’s equation with Dharma owners and his professional terms with the popular production house of Bollywood. Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Apoorva Mehta, CEO Of Dharma Productions Summoned By Mumbai Police For Interrogation.

It was just a few days ago when reports did rounds on the internet that Apoorva Mehta has been summoned by the Mumbai Police. It is also said that director-producer Karan Johar could also be interrogated if need be. The statement by Johar’s manager, Reshma Shetty, was recorded earlier. Yesterday, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was spotted outside the Santacruz police station to record his statement related to the case. Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Film Critic Rajeev Masand Summoned by Mumbai Police For Questioning.

Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta

View this post on Instagram #apoorvamehta spotted at #amboli police station A post shared by Latestly (@latestly) on Jul 28, 2020 at 12:19am PDT

The Mumbai Police has been recording statements of the friends and colleagues of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Shanoo Sharma, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi and many others have recorded their statement. Fans of the late actor have been requesting the CBI to take over the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).