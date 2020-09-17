Almost a month after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) went to Mumbai to probe the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, it has returned to Delhi and will hold a meeting next week with the AIIMS forensic team, sources said on Thursday. According to CBI sources, the team of the SIT has returned to Delhi on Wednesday and will now be holding meetings with the AIIMS forensic team on Sunday and later in the coming week also to take its medico-legal opinion in the case. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Friend Claims Weed Is Common on Sets and Cocaine in Bollywood Parties

The team had gone to Mumbai along with the forensic team on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave its nod to the CBI probe into the death of the late actor. During the CBI's stay in Mumbai, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team also visited the flat of Sushant and recreated the crime scene along with Sushant's sister Mitu, Pithani and personal staff. The CBI last month had roped in the AIIMS forensic department to take its assistance in studying the autopsy report prepared by the Cooper Hospital, the crime scene recreation and to guide the federal agency if there was any foul play in his death. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Former Manager Shruti Modi’s Interrogation Halted As NCB Official Tests Positive for COVID-19

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. AIIMS Forensic Department head Dr. Sudhir Gupta has constituted a medical team to assist the CBI. AIIMS sources said, "We are in the process of perusal of the case after due medical board meeting and subsequent meeting with the CBI." The source said that the AIIMS forensic department medical board's opinion will be given to the CBI, and hoped it will present a total conclusive report without any confusion or doubts. The source, however, said that the reports could not be shared as the matter was sub judice.

He further said that next week the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) findings and the CBI investigation findings have to be understood before a final medical opinion is arrived at. The CBI team during its stay in Mumbai recorded the statement of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, his house manager Samuel Miranda, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, former celebrity manager Shruti Modi, talent manager Jaya Saha, personal staff Neeraj Singh, Keshav Bachne, Dipesh Sawant and several others.

The CBI team also recorded the statement of Sushant's sister Mitu Singh in Mumbai, and his father K. K. Singh and elder sister Rani Singh in Delhi. The CBI's SIT also visited the flat of Sushant Singh Rajput several times and the Cooper Hospital where his autopsy was done. The team also visited the Waterstone resort, where Sushant stayed for several months. However, officials of the CBI remained tightlipped on the return of the SIT members from Mumbai and the meeting of the team with the AIIMS forensic department.

Besides CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are also probing the death of Sushant. The NCB has arrested Rhea, Showik, Miranda, Sawant and several others in the drug related case.

