Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday slammed the Maharashtra government for quarantining a Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who arrived in Mumbai to probe the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. "It is really very strange why the Maharashtra government is coming under unnecessary suspicion by not allowing Bihar Police to perform their duties. Instead of solving the mystery of Sushant's death, such behaviour will only result into huge public outcry and disbelief amongst the people about the investigation," Fadnavis, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister, said on Monday. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Is Not Absconding, Says Her Lawyer.

His banker wife Amruta Fadnavis joined the cause with a tweet: "The manner in which Sushant death case is being handled -- I feel Mumbai has lost humanity and is no more safe live for innocent self -- respecting citizens", with hashtags #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput and #JusticeForDishaSalian.

Check Out The Twitter Thread Here:

It is really very strange that why Maharashtra Government is coming under unnecessary suspicion by not allowing Bihar Police to perform their duties. #SushantSinghRajputCase — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 3, 2020

Fadnavis, the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, also pointed out that a medical team from Kerala had visited Mumbai, the Uttar Pradesh Police also came to probe the Vikas Dubey case, and a team from Bihar Police is already working in Mumbai since four days. Sushant Singh Rajput Searched on Google 'Painless Death', 'Bipolar Disorder', 'Schizophrenia' and His Own Name The Night Before His Suicide, Reveals Mumbai Police Commissioner.

"But none of them were quarantined, then why only an SP rank officer is treated differently," he wondered.

Fadnavis and other BJP leaders, besides a section of Bollywood personalities have been clamouring that the Sushant case probe should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, but this has been categorically rejected by the state government several times.

