Sushant Singh Rajput's death mystery has led to a storm like never before and everyone is eagerly waiting for the day when justice will be served. Speaking of which, as per the latest update, it is Bihar's DGP, Gupteshwar Pandey who has claimed that the prime accused in the late actor's case, Rhea Chakraborty is 'absconding'. The DGP further added that they are unaware if she is in even touch with Mumbai Police. “Rhea Chakraborty is not in touch with us. She is absconding, she is not coming forward. We don’t have any information about she being in touch with even Mumbai Police,” Gupteshwar Pandey said to ANI. This news comes right after SC denied interim protection to Rhea. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s Interim Protection Denied by Supreme Court.

That's not it, as the DGP also explained how they've urged BMC to release IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who has been quarantined and kept as if he has been 'arrested'. "We requested BMC to exempt IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from being quarantined. We told them at least send him back as he is an IPS officer. This is not professional behaviour. This officer is being kept as if he has been arrested," Pandey added. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Rhea Chakraborty's Plea About Bihar Police's Jurisdiction Remains In Court, Next Hearing Soon.

Check Out ANI's Tweet Below:

Rhea Chakraborty is not in touch with us. She is absconding, she is not coming forward. We don't have any information about she being in touch with even Mumbai police: Gupteshwar Pandey, DGP Bihar on #RheaChakraborty https://t.co/mm0fiMxaVh — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

The above statement by Bihar's DGP came on the same day when the centre told the apex court that it has given a nod to the recommendation made by the Bihar government to transfer the investigation of Sushant's case to the CBI. FYI, Sushant's father, KK Singh had earlier filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea for abetment to suicide. Stay tuned!

