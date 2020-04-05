Taapsee Pannu Looks Back At Her Bollywood Journey As Chashme Baddoor Completes 7 Years (View Post)

Taapsee Pannu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu made her Bollywood debut with David Dhawan's Chashme Baddoor which had released exactly seven years ago on April 5, 2013. The actress surely has come a long way what with big hits such as Pink, Saand Ki Aankh and Thappad under her wing. Taapsee recently took to Instagram reminiscing her newbie days in Bollywood and also posted a picture of herself from her Chashme Baddoor and wrote about how much she has changed since those days. The Thappad actress ever since her debut has challenged herself with every film and even pulled off action with films like Naam Shabana. Taapsee Pannu Cracks The Code To Make It To The Filmfare Cover And The Pic Makes Us Say 'Hell Ya!' With Her.

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee wrote about her journey and how she is proud of it all. In a heartfelt post, she wrote, "5th April 2013.... it’s been exactly 7 years ! Must say I looked like a different human being all together. And in a lot of ways I actually was. Not many people had any belief in the fact that things can go THIS far from there, not even myself. " Further describing her acting journey from 10 years ago, Taapsee mentioned how she slowed down after 2013 to enjoy and LIVE this journey every single day. She further wrote, "Slow and steady was how I wanted my journey ahead and I am happy i didn’t lose patience on my way. I think what I enjoyed the most was that I was getting surprised at every single step coz things weren’t really planned nor I was following a set path. 7 years later I think I am going to continue doing the same coz as people say “chalti gaadi ka bonnet nahi kholna chahiye.” Taapsee Pannu Recalls the Time When She Got Rid of Her Beautiful Curly Hair by Hair Straightening.

Check Out Her Instagram Post Here:

Taapsee Pannu has quickly become and audience favourite not only on-screen but also for her off-screen personality. The actress is vocal about social and political issues and never ceases to call out sexism and any other issues faced by women not only in the film industry but otherwise too. She has also come to define a powerful brand of cinema through films like Thappad and Mulk. We have to say it has been an incredible journey for her since her debut and we are looking forward to seeing more of it!