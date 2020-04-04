Taapsee Pannu Cracks The Code To Make It To The Filmfare Cover And The Pic Makes Us Say 'Hell Ya!' With Her

Taapsee Pannu on the Filmfare Cover (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu has proved time and again that she is a fantastic actress, someone we should be proud to have in our midst. Her film choices alone deserve a standing ovation. Her last release Thappad still makes everyone talk about a slap which many ignored as thappad hi to hai. She deserves all the accolades that she earned for the film. But it isn't the only movie that won her laurels. Last year's Saand Ki Aankh even won her a Filmfare Award in the Critics Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) category which she shared with her co-star Bhumi Pednekar. She posted the winners cover from the magazine on her Instagram but it is her caption that has won us over. Taapsee Pannu Recalls the Time When She Got Rid of Her Beautiful Curly Hair by Hair Straightening

Taapsee writes, "The only way I could make it to the Filmfare Cover.... by winning a Filmfare ! And finally..... hell ya ! #Filmfare #filmfareawards." It makes us scream Hell Ya too. She made it there through her talent and by picking up her trophy. That will always be special.

During a media interaction at an awards show, Taapsee Pannu expressed his glee for the win. "It took time but finally I got it and what should I say other than that? I was preparing my speech for it since 2016 and it was of no use. But this year I didn't prepare a speech and that day I had to deliver the speech!" she said.