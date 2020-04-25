Taimur Ali Khan Has a Cute Complaint About Lockdown and We Can Feel Him!

Taimur Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

COVID-19 health scare has like taken away the peace of mind of many. The quarantine life has become kind of tiresome and everyone craves to go out and experience some fresh air now. Meeting the friends and dear ones has become the highest priority. Not just us but little Taimur Ali Khan also feels the same! Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's three-year-old son was found complaining about the same to his parents!

In his interview with film critic, Rajeev Masand, Saif told how Tim Tim is reacting to this new envionment. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor said, "Our kids will be devastated. We are around all the time, this is a dream come true for him. Unless he is fed up of us by the end of it. He just said something today like ‘this is not a good time.’ I said why? He said, ‘I can’t play with my friends’ or ‘I can’t go out’ or something’. Coronavirus."

Well, it is simply astonishing how kids pick up new things so quickly, adapting to whatever environment they are put into. Earlier, Bollywood actress Genelia D'Souza had shared how her kid is adapting to the concept of distance learning. She filmed her child having online lessons and wrote how she is surprised to see the development even in this situation. Well, we hope that the pandemic ends as soon as possible for these and more such little munchkins around the globe, do not deserve this!