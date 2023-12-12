A post on Reddit is going viral where there is a video that compares a song from Netflix's recent Indian release, The Archies, with a very popular theme song from an iconic animated series. And once you hear it, you just cannot unhear it. The song from The Archies happens to be "Sunoh" and its alleged inspiration being the Ducktales theme song (the post chose to include the Hindi version of the song, the series was very popular in the '90s along with its cousin show, Talespin). The Archies Movie Review: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor's Acting Debut is Visually-Pleasing Yet Surface-Level Dive Into Riverdale Tales.

And say, what the flow and the drum beats will definitely give you deja vu feels, there's no doubt about that, though "Sunoh" cannot be dismissed as an exact replica. "Sunoh" is composed by Ankur Tewari and The Islanders, while Tejas, Shivam Mahadevan and Aditi "Dot" Saigal have sung the track.

Reddit Post Claiming the Inspiration:

"Sunoh" From The Archies:

Now the OG Ducktales theme song was composed by Mark Mueller, who had also scored the theme song for Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers. The track was sung by Jeff Pescetto.

Check Out Ducktales Theme Song in English:

The Hindi version was also very popular in Hindi, with the track being by Amit Kumar.

However, the Ducktales theme song itself feel inspired by an another song, Daryl Hall and John Oates' hit track "You Make My Dreams" that came out in 1981 (Ducktales came out in 1987). TBH, we felt "Sunoh", that wanted to capture the zesty vibe of the '60s, felt more similar in vibe to this track though here, the drum beats are replaced by keyboard strokes. DuckTales New Theme Song in Hindi 'Zindagi Toofani Hai' by Shaan And His Son Shubh Will Make You Go 'WooHoo'!

Listen to You Make My Dreams Song Here:

Interestingly, Zoya Akhtar, the director of The Archies, has also been claimed of taking inspiration for another song - in terms of its visualisation, this time - from a song sequence in Mamma Mia 2 - Here We Go Again! in The Archies, which to fans' surprise, was a musical film, there is a scene where Archie (Agastya Nanda) takes Veronica (Suhana Khan) to a posh restaurant for a date, and there is a whole choreographed song in that restaurant where the protagonists are joined in their song and dance by the serving staff. While the song has not been officially released on YouTube (hence we can't embed it here), those who have seen the film can check this scene from Mamma Mia 2, featuring Lily James and Hugh Skinner, and figure out if it is inspired or not.

The Archies, which came out on Netflix on December 7, marks the acting debut of three star-kids - Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, along with other debutantes like Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal (who has also composed and sung tracks in the film) and Yuvraj Menda.

