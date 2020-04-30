The Body on Netflix: Here's How You Can Watch Late Actor Rishi Kapoor's Last Bollywood Movie

The Body Poster (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is an extremely devastating time for the Bollywood industry. The film space lost two of the rarest gems of talent in two days. After Irrfan Khan's demise, now icon Rishi Kapoor has left for the heavenly abode at the age of 67. He was diagnosed with leukemia two years ago. On Wednesday, he was admitted to Reliance Foundation Hospital. The actor was always upfront about his thoughts and was also ready to make a comeback in Bollywood. He was last seen in a thriller called 'The Body.' Rishi Kapoor Death: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar and Other Bollywood Celebs Pay Condolences On Social Media.

He was last seen in this mystery film directed by Jeethu Joseph. It starred him in the lead along with Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika. Although the movie did not collect much on the ticket windows, RK was as usual at his brilliant best.

In case you have missed this movie, you can watch his last Bollywood screen presence now. The Body is right now streaming on Netflix. One can watch the movie on the app or the website of Netflix with appropriate paid subscription.

Rishi Kapoor had even announced that he would be next seen in the Bollywood remake of film 'The Intern.' He was about to co-star with Deepika Padukone in this film. Well, the fans will definitely miss him on the big screen now. RK, you will be thoroughly missed in this cinematic space.