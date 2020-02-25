Tiger Shroff's Latest Shirtless Picture Gets a 'Das Number' Comment From Hrithik Roshan

Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan's Comment (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tiger Shroff has often said how he admires Hrithik Roshan. They are also unofficially tagged as a mentor and student on the internet. This tag was further concreted by the YRF film, War, where they actually played master and protege. Well, Hrithik also adores Tiger just as much. In his latest Instagram post, Tiger is showing off his well-built torso and chiselled abs. It is a still from his upcoming action film, Baaghi 3. This prompted a comment from Hrithik. The Krrish actor wrote, "Das Number". Hrithik Roshan Slams a Professor for Bullying Student Over Stuttering, Calls Him ‘Brainless Monkey’.

It is evident that Tiger has worked very hard to achieve this bod. To get a compliment from someone you look up to is one of the best feelings in the world. Hrithik Roshan Extends Support to Ex Sussanne's Father, Sanjay Khan’s Second Book, Assalamualaikum Watan (Read Tweet).

Talking about Tiger Shroff, Hrithik has said in an interview, "I don't believe the words, but I know that I have been able to inspire someone. That person today is inspiring me back. I really enjoy this circle that has been created with Tiger because now when he stands in front of me, I cannot be lazy and complacent. He is doing to me now what I probably did to him a few years back. That is something that has come around, full circle. And I am so grateful to myself that I inspired someone who is now inspiring me back."

Hrithik Roshan's Comment

The first trailer of Baaghi 3 dropped on the internet a couple of weeks ago. It was loved by the fans of the franchise and Tiger Shroff. And also provided fodder for jokes for the internet. Soon, the makers released the "Dus Bahane" remake from the movie, which, again recieved a mixed response. Baaghi 3 also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in key roles.