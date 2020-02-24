Hrithik Roshan Extends Support to Ex Sussanne's Father, Sanjay Khan’s Second Book, Assalamualaikum Watan (Read Tweet)

Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hrithik Roshan happens to be that one star from Bollywood who is quite active on social media. Be it putting forth his point with regards to the current affairs in the country, promoting his film to even standing right next to his family in good and bad times, the star never shies away from expressing what's on his mind. Recently, the Super 30 actor took to his Twitter handle and promoted his ex-father-in-law, Sanjay Khan's second book titled as Assalamualaikum Watan. In the post, we see Roshan standing alongside the veteran actor-filmmaker wherein the two can be seen showing off the cover page of the novel. Hrithik Roshan Slams a Professor for Bullying Student Over Stuttering, Calls Him ‘Brainless Monkey’.

For the ones who are living under the rock, Assalamualaikum Watan, written by Sanjay Khan is said to throw light on Muslims role in moulding India's rich heritage. Tagging his ex-wife Sussanne Khan's dad an iconic secular personality in India, Hrithik wrote, "One of the most iconic secular personalities of India, presents his best thoughts for nation building in ‘Assalamualaikum Watan’. It's a call for everyone to revisit their Indianness from within and feel proud to be an Indian. You are truly inspiring and unstoppable Dad." Hrithik Roshan Turns a Year Older Today! Sussanne Khan Calls Him ‘The Most Incredible Man’ (View Pics).

Check Out The Post by Hrithik Below:

One of the most iconic secular personalities of India, presents his best thoughts for nation building in ‘Assalamualaikum Watan’. It's a call for everyone to revisit their Indianness from within and feel proud to be an Indian. You are truly inspiring and unstoppable Dad. pic.twitter.com/OYBIiK7uB8 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 24, 2020

Giving an idea to the readers about his book, Sanjay Khan in his interview with IANS had said, "The intention behind this book is not only to convince the Indian Muslims to eliminate this immigrant mentality, but also provide a very tangible, explicit and logical solution for Muslims in India to once again reach its zenith of contribution and impact." "This is an impact that the Indian Muslim has repeatedly accomplished in the past while forming the rich history of this amazing country. ''Assalamualaikum Watan'' is a humble attempt to invoke that spirit in Indian Muslims again," he added.

Earlier, Sanjay Khan has also written an autobiography which was called, The Best Mistakes of My Life. This one gave a sneak peek into the actor's personal and professional life. Stay tuned to LatestLY!