Bollywood's iconic playback singer Udit Narayan, who recently was in the news for "Tip Tip Barsa Paani" kissing controversy, has made headlines once again, but this time for personal reasons. As per reports, his first wife, Ranjana Jha, has filed a maintenance case against him, accusing the singer of infringing on her rights and unlawfully taking control of her property. On Friday (February 21), Udit Narayan appeared for a hearing at the Supaul Family Court, where he resolutely rejected any form of settlement, maintaining his stance on the ongoing legal matter. ‘Despicable and Gross’: Singer Srinivas Slams Udit Narayan for Kissing Female Fans in Viral Video.

Udit Narayan Declines Settlement Amid Legal Trouble

Udit Narayan’s first wife, Ranjana Jha legal case accuses him of misappropriating property. According to a report in Navbharat Times, Narayan has claimed that Jha is attempting to extort money from him. However, this isn’t the first time legal action has been taken, as a previous case was filed with the Bihar Women’s Commission, which was settled amicably. As per NBT, the singer had been providing Ranjana with financial support, initially giving INR 15,000 monthly, later increasing it to INR 25,000 in 2021.

He also reportedly gave her a house worth INR 1 crore and farmland. The Bihar Women’s Commission reported that Narayan had also gifted Jha jewellery worth INR 25 lakh and a piece of land, which she later sold. ‘Hum Decent Log Hain’: Udit Narayan Reacts to Backlash Over Kissing Female Fans During Live Concert in Resurfaced Viral Video.

Ranjana Jha Wants to Stay With Udit Narayan

As per reports, Ranjana, through her attorney, shared that due to her declining health, her only desire is to be with Udit and spend her remaining years with him. After the court hearing, she opened up to the media, expressing how neglected she feels by Udit. She also accused him of withholding INR 18 lakh from the sale of their property.

Furthermore, she claimed to experience threats and intimidation whenever she visits Mumbai, leaving her feeling unsafe. Married in 1984, she has alleged Udit grew distant and eventually disavowed their marriage.

