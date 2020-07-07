Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has always won his fans' hearts with his tremendous energy. The actor has also been super active on social media, especially Instagram. He entertains his fans by posting fun and sweet posts related to his work, me-time and also family. Now, to his delight, his Instagram follower count has reached to 30 million count. He posted a musical video to celebrate this moment. Mumbai Doctor Effortlessly Grooves in PPE Kit to 'Garmi', Gets Appreciated by Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi (Watch Viral Video).

He wrote in his Instagram caption, "30 MILLION #varuniacs Thank u for believing in me. Keep moving on the beat. Thank u @stevenroythomas for this edit." In the video, we see his dance moments from films like Street Dancer 3D, Dilwale, Kalank, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Judwaa 2, ABCD 2, Dishoom, Student Of The Year and more. Check out the video below.

VD's Video:

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in David Dhawan directed Coolie No 1. This will also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead. Apart from this movie, he will also be seen in the biopic of the military officer Arun Khetarpal. He will collaborate with Sriram Raghavan for the second time for this movie after the critically acclaimed Badlapur. VD definitely has promising films to look forward to after Bollywood gets back to normal life.

