Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D Earns More Than The Lifetime Collection Of ABCD-Anybody Can Dance In Just Seven Days

Street Dancer 3D is an extension of the ABCD dance universe which Remo D'Souza had created. The first film was one of a kind and did well at the box office especially because it was made at a controlled budget. Remo had only dancers as his cast and the fantastic Prabhudheva. No wonder that the film found a lot of takers. In its entire run, ABCD earned Rs 45.5 crore at the box office. Street Dancer 3D has managed to earn more than that in just seven days. It has so far earned Rs 56.77 crore. Street Dancer 3D Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Links for Free Download and Watch Online: Varun Dhawan’s Film Faces Piracy Brunt?

But it would be wrong to assume that Street Dancer 3D is doing great business. The film has seen a dip in the collection since the first Monday with no signs of any high.

#StreetDancer3D lacks the spark in Week 1... Non-happening at multiplexes... Healthy in single screens... Lower than #ABCD2 in Week 1 [₹ 71.78 cr]... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.88 cr, Wed 3.58 cr, Thu 3.43 cr. Total: ₹ 56.77 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2020

Street Dancer 3D should have ideally made that money in the first weekend itself despite a clash with Panga. The latter didn't even have the kind of screens Varun Dhawan's film enjoyed. So it would be difficult for the film to reach ABCD 2's total of Rs 100 crore and above.