Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been an inspiration to many out there. Known as the He-Man of Indian cinema, he is also considered to be one of the most successful stars during his reign. Now, the actor is in his 80s, but his social media account is so cool that it will surely make you believe the fact that age is just a number. Talking on the same lines, recently, the superstar took to his Twitter and shared a video where he is seen sharing tips on how to brisk walk. And guess, who is accompanying him, well, it is none other than Lata Mangeshkar's iconic melodies. Dharmendra Birthday Special: 10 Evergreen Movies Of This Prolific Actor That Prove He Is Also Naram Dharam.

In the clip, we can see Dharmendra coming towards the hallway while brisk walking indoors. The actor also mentioned that he is staying fit as he prepping up for his next movie. "Baarish mein...indoor brisk walk for half an hour.... listen Lata ji,s old song ... remember my college days... God willing ...getting ready for a new movie.... need your good wishes. Love you all," he captioned the video. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Dharmendra Mourns the Loss of Chhichhore Actor, Tweets ‘This Beautiful Beloved Show Business Is Very Cruel’.

Check Out Dharmendra's Video Below:

Baarish mein...indoor brisk walk for half an hour.... listen Lata ji,s old song ... remember my college days... God willing 🙏...getting ready for a new movie.... need your good wishes. Love 💕 you all. pic.twitter.com/8IJsjhq4GL — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 4, 2020

Dharmendra was last in Amardeep Singh Gill’s Jora: The Second Chapter. The movie also stared Japji Khaira, Guggu Gill, Mahie Gill, and Deep Sidhu in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, the video will surely excite his fans as he is already working on another project. Stay tuned!

