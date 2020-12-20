Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has shared an adorable picture with his padosan Bella, a pet dog. Vicky posted the picture on Instagram, where he is seen holding the dog, a beagle. It seems that Vickya¿s four-legged-friend really likes him as she is seen cuddling up to the actor. Vicky Kaushal Flaunts Pumped-Up Biceps From His Workout Session (See Pic)
"Padosan. #Bella," Vicky wrote alongside the image, which currently has 572K likes. The National Award-winning star was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship". He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Sardar Udham Singh", where he plays the titular revolutionary. Vicky Kaushal Shows Off Chiseled Biceps Post Workout; Is He Prepping Up for His Role in Aditya Dhar’s Immortal Ashwatthama?
Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project.
