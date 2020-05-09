Virat Kohli Shares a Throwback Picture with Anushka Sharma from Their Holiday Album While Remembering all the Things They are Eternally Grateful For

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Travelling virtually is the only wise option in the times of quarantine. For the ones who are missing their yearly trips or should we say missing "walking down the aisle" of an aircraft, you aren't alone. Virat Kohli too is busy reminiscing the simpler days while going through his holiday album with Anushka Sharma. The Indian skipper took to his Twitter account to share a throwback picture with his wifey dearest and take a trip down the memory lane to name all the good things we are eternally grateful for. Yuzvendra Chahal Comes Up With Cheeky Reply to Video of Anushka Sharma Trolling Virat Kohli.

"Throwback To the soft winds , rustle of trees , touch of that winter snow .... All things we are eternally grateful for. Like we have always been," he tweeted while sharing a happy picture with his bae from their earlier holiday. The picture is bound to make you beam from ear to ear. It takes us back in time when things were simpler and days were certainly a lot happier. It also makes you hope for a better tomorrow - the one where things get back to normal but not at nature's cost.

Check Out Virat Kohli's New Upload

Throwback To the soft winds , rustle of trees , touch of that winter snow .... All things we are eternally grateful for. Like we have always been 🙇‍♂️🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/sVK4FzQ9fH — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 9, 2020

Recently the power couple had donated Rs 5 lakhs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel and earlier they had pledged a donation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund. Besides they have also been vocal in asking all citizens of the country to follow guidelines issued by the government.