Wajid Khan Funeral: Brother Sajid Khan, Aditya Pancholi and Close Family Members Bid an Emotional Goodbye to the Composer (View Pics)

Sajid Khan, Aditya Pancholi (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo passed away in the wee hours on Monday, June 1 morning. The singer-composer had tested positive for Covid-19 and also suffered from kidney ailments. Wajid breathed his last at a suburban hospital this morning and was aged 42. The composer's funeral was held at Versova Kabrastan in Mumbai. Wajid was laid to rest in the presence of his close family members including brother Sajid and a few close friends including Aditya Pancholi. Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid Fame Passes Away in Mumbai Hospital; Celebrities Express Grief and Offer Condolences on Social Media.

The singer-composer's loss was mourned by several Bollywood celebs on social media including the likes of Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Sajid-Wajid have been key composers on many of Salman Khan's films and had also composed the famed track, "Hud Hud Dabangg".

As the late composer was laid to rest in Mumbai on June 1, his brother Sajid bid him a tearful goodbye. Given the current situation due to COVID-19, not many close friends of the composer could pay their last respects.

Sajid Khan Arrives at Brother Wajid's Funeral:

Sajid Khan at Wajid's funeral (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Aditya Pancholi Attend's Wajid Khan's Funeral:

Aditya Pancholi at Wajid Khan's funeral (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The news of Wajid's passing was first confirmed by composer Salim Merchant who whilst speaking to PTI said, "He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical.”Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid Passes Away at 43: 7 Chartbuster Songs Sung by the Composer That Will Remain in the Hearts of His Fans Forever.

Popular musicians took to social media to condole the death of the composer. Singer Shankar Mahadevan taking to Twitter wrote, "Am just not able to come to terms with this ! Shocking ! Good bye dear brother.. love you .. till we meet on the other side ! Prayers for your peaceful journey Wajidbhai."