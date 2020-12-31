2020 was a year of many new and strange things happening around the world. From the world fighting the pandemic to the death of many of our favourite personalities, we sure faced a lot of trouble this year. While the year was as worse as it could get, what remained common throughout it all was the entertainment quotient in our lives. OTT platform got a massive boom and we saw many good shows and movies while we all were stuck at home. Year-Ender 2020: Paatal Lok, Scam 1992, Panchayat and More – 7 Web-Series We Loved the Most to Binge This Year.

Now with the hope that with this year coming to an end, our miseries will end too, we thought we will list down 7 feel-good movies that you can binge-watch on January 1, 2021, and kickstart the new year on a positive note. From a teen trying to find himself in Wake Up Sid to a young girl trying to learn how to love herself while on a road trip with her family in Little Miss Sunshine, we have curated a film that will make you laugh, cry a little, love yourself and motivate you to do great things in 2021. Check out the list below: Year Ender 2020: These 10 Hindi Movies of Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut, Abhishek Bachchan, Radhika Apte Won Our Hearts This Year.

Wake up Sid

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Wake Up Sid will forever be a film close to our hearts. Ranbir who is trying to find himself and what he wants to do with his life is something we all have felt once in our life. The film shows how a careless, spoiled brat explores his love for photography and turns his life around. This movie is all about taking the plunge and doing what heart says! To following our passions in 2021, here is us putting this Ranbir Kapoor film on our list.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

An epic road trip with friends is on everyone's bucket list and one gets to live that virtually with Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar starrer Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The story showcases the story of three friends who go on a once-in-a-lifetime trip. On the vacation, they all do one thing that they are scared of and that is the very energy we want to begin 2021 with. The film teaches us about friendships, taking risks, happiness and self-love and watching this movie will only bring a smile on your face at the end.

Dear Zindagi

Hardships are a part of life and this Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt starrer movie teaches us how to deal with these problems in a brave manner. A stressed Alia Bhatt visits the 'Dimaag ka doctor' to talk about her life and the problems she is facing. SRK simplifies it for her and teaches her that no matter what, everything has a practical solution to it. The film teaches you how to love life and that is what we all need to learn at some point in our lives. Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt actually made us all love our 'Dear Zindagi' with this film.

Queen

Queen is a special film for many reasons. The feeling of melancholy, the dismissal has overpowered us many a times and this film shows us how we should never let that happen to ourselves. Kangana Ranaut aka Rani is dumped by her beau on their wedding day. Heartbroken by this, Rani decides to go on their honeymoon alone. She explores places like Paris, Amsterdam alone and makes new friends while on this solo trip. They teach about self-love, compassion and importance of nice people in our lives. Queen is a vibe that we need to begin 2021 with for sure!

Bend It Like Beckham

Bend It Like Beckham is a movie all about motivation. 2020 drained us and watching this film on the first day of the new year will prompt you to follow your passion and fight for your dreams. Jess is a British India Sikh who loves to play football but isn't allowed to play because she is a girl. She fight against all the odds to pursue her dreams. She succeeds in her endeavour and will leave you all boosted to make change in your life as well. The film is also on our list because of the glimpse of David Beckham at the end of the film. What's more feel-good that seeing him on the screen.

Little Miss Sunshine

Little Miss Sunshine will a delightful film about a family who goes through a lot of trouble to make the little Olive win a beauty pagent. They set on a road trip to reach the place where the pageat is taking place and hroughout the road trip, the family suffers numerous personal setbacks. This only leads to every family member discover their need for each other's support. The film teaches you the importance of family. During such hard times, they are all we have and the movie gives this message in the sweetest way possible.

Forrest Gump

Last on our list is Forrest Gump and as his mother says it, "Life is like a box full of chocolates," and we should be ready for any surprises that 2021 brings us. Forrest Gump aka Tom Hanks is at his best throughout the movie and you enjoy seeing the innocent man on a mission accomplish so much during this journey. The movie is about being hopeful and we need a lot of that energy in 2021.

So these are the films that we are binge-watching on January 1, 2021. We hope you also start the new year on a happy note and work towards your dreams and goals with full zest, with of course a dose of good movies as well. Here's wishing everyone a happy new year and rocking time ahead.

