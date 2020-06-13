Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Wonder Woman 1984 Pushed To October 2, 2020; Will Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar And John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 Clash With Gal Gadot's Film?

Bollywood Moumita Bhattacharjee| Jun 13, 2020 01:15 PM IST
A+
A-
Wonder Woman 1984 Pushed To October 2, 2020; Will Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar And John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 Clash With Gal Gadot's Film?
wonder woman 1984, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Satyameva Jayate 2 (Photo Credit: Twitter)

The COVID-19 pandemic has left everything in limbo. There's no definite answer to when things will go back to normal or whatever the new normal would be. The film industry is obviously paying a hefty price like many other businesses with cinema halls shut. Nobody can be sure when exactly movies will start hitting the theatres. So when we heard that Wonder Woman 1984 has been pushed to October 2, we couldn't stop but wonder if Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Satyameva Jayate 2 will manage to make it to the theatres on that same date. Both the movies were supposed to release on Gandhi Jayanti. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Gal Gadot Starrer Wonder Woman 1984 Release Dates Get Postponed (Read Details)

The good news is Jayeshbhai Jordaar is complete, at least Ranveer Singh had wrapped the shooting of the film by February this year. That means if things start getting better, J J might just make it to the theatres to take on Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984.

But things could be a bit of a pickle for John Abraham's sequel because the shooting hasn't even begun. Director Milap Zaveri wanted to shoot the film non-stop from April-end till July but with the lockdown in place, they could only do pre-production work. Even now they are waiting for cinematographers and action directors to flow in from Chennai and Kerala.

We don't know if, in the present scenario, a clash of such nature is advisable, Every money that comes to the industry counts. So it remains to be seen if either of the two Hindi films decides to clash with Wonder Woman 1984 or not.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Gal Gadot Jayeshbhai Jordaar John Abraham Ranveer Singh Satyameva Jayate 2 Wonder Woman Wonder Woman 1984
You might also like
Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Gal Gadot Starrer Wonder Woman 1984 Release Dates Get Postponed (Read Details)
Hollywood

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Gal Gadot Starrer Wonder Woman 1984 Release Dates Get Postponed (Read Details)
A Hungry Anurag Kashyap Lands In Mannat And This Is What Shah Rukh Khan Feeds Him
Bollywood

A Hungry Anurag Kashyap Lands In Mannat And This Is What Shah Rukh Khan Feeds Him
Gallan Goriyan: Did You Notice Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Srivastava In John Abraham-Mrunal Thakur's Song?
Bollywood

Gallan Goriyan: Did You Notice Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Srivastava In John Abraham-Mrunal Thakur's Song?
Gallan Goriyan Song: Mrunal Thakur and John Abraham Come Together for a Foot-Tapping Wedding Number (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Gallan Goriyan Song: Mrunal Thakur and John Abraham Come Together for a Foot-Tapping Wedding Number (Watch Video)
John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi's Mumbai Saga To Go On Floors Next Month in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City
Bollywood

John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi's Mumbai Saga To Go On Floors Next Month in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City
Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif To Be the Lead Pair In Zoya Akhtar's Next?
Bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif To Be the Lead Pair In Zoya Akhtar's Next?
Ranveer Singh Wakes Up From a Nap to Join Ayushmann Khurrana on a Live Session But Takes an Early Exit Saying 'Bhabhi Daant Rahi Hain’ (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Ranveer Singh Wakes Up From a Nap to Join Ayushmann Khurrana on a Live Session But Takes an Early Exit Saying 'Bhabhi Daant Rahi Hain’ (Watch Video)
Mark Wahlberg Birthday: Did Shah Rukh Khan’s Darr Inspire This Hollywood Star’s Breakout Film? Nope! The Latter Instead Was Remade Twice in Bollywood!
Hollywood

Mark Wahlberg Birthday: Did Shah Rukh Khan’s Darr Inspire This Hollywood Star’s Breakout Film? Nope! The Latter Instead Was Remade Twice in Bollywood!
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement