Wonder Woman 1984 Pushed To October 2, 2020; Will Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar And John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 Clash With Gal Gadot's Film?

The COVID-19 pandemic has left everything in limbo. There's no definite answer to when things will go back to normal or whatever the new normal would be. The film industry is obviously paying a hefty price like many other businesses with cinema halls shut. Nobody can be sure when exactly movies will start hitting the theatres. So when we heard that Wonder Woman 1984 has been pushed to October 2, we couldn't stop but wonder if Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Satyameva Jayate 2 will manage to make it to the theatres on that same date. Both the movies were supposed to release on Gandhi Jayanti. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Gal Gadot Starrer Wonder Woman 1984 Release Dates Get Postponed (Read Details)

The good news is Jayeshbhai Jordaar is complete, at least Ranveer Singh had wrapped the shooting of the film by February this year. That means if things start getting better, J J might just make it to the theatres to take on Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984.

But things could be a bit of a pickle for John Abraham's sequel because the shooting hasn't even begun. Director Milap Zaveri wanted to shoot the film non-stop from April-end till July but with the lockdown in place, they could only do pre-production work. Even now they are waiting for cinematographers and action directors to flow in from Chennai and Kerala.

We don't know if, in the present scenario, a clash of such nature is advisable, Every money that comes to the industry counts. So it remains to be seen if either of the two Hindi films decides to clash with Wonder Woman 1984 or not.

