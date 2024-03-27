Actor Ishwak Singh, known for ‘Rocket Singh’, ‘Paatal Lok’ and ‘Made In Heaven’, has shared that the theatre cultures of Mumbai and Delhi differ a lot in terms of their larger craft and pitching of the stories. The actor recently performed a play in Delhi titled ‘Ek Mamooli Aadmi’, which garnered many positive responses. On the occasion of World Theatre Day, the actor spoke with IANS and shared that Delhi theatre is fuelled by raw passion, while the Mumbai theatre circuit has a certain finesse that comes from the involvement of actors like Naseeruddin Shah. World Theatre Day 2024 Date and Theme: Know the History and Significance of World's Largest Performing Arts Organisation's Event.

Ishwak told IANS, 'There is finesse in Bombay theatre that comes from the active involvement of legends like Naseer sahab (Naseeruddin Shah), which is quite unique. Delhi theatre is fuelled by raw passion and driven by theatre gurus who are working against the tide to keep the art robust. Groups like Asmita and theatre directors like Arvind Gaur are at the forefront of it. Delhi being the capital is also a hotbed for political plays. These differences aside, what binds all theatre communities is a keen interest in exploring the craft.' World Theatre Day 2024: Richa Chadha Speaks on How She Owes a Lot to Theatre, Says ‘You Feel Alive When You Perform’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishwak Singh (@ishwaksingh)

Talking about the importance of theatre in the life of a screen actor, he said, 'The stage is one place where you can learn the craft inside out, it’s a sure shot way of learning the basics and developing your unique style.'

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2024 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).