On Wednesday, World Theatre Day, actress Richa Chadha spoke about how she owes a lot to theatre. "You feel alive when you perform because you have some theatre experience. I would recommend that people treat theatre as an end in itself and not as a stepping stone to films because the journey of theatre is very rewarding,"

Richa told IANS. She said working on a play for months and bettering it each time is a “really enriching experience.” “I have found that whenever I have done a play, I have come alive as a performer and feel warmed and charged. After all, theatre is an actor’s medium. So, I owe a lot to theatre and hope to give back.”

On the work front, Richa will appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

