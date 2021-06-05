On Saturday, actor Yami Gautam, who recently tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar, shared a few pictures from her pre-wedding ceremonies on Instagram. In the images, Yami is seen smiling while mehendi is being applied to her hands. The actor looks breathtakingly beautiful in an orange salwar-kameez set for the mehendi ceremony. "O dear one, why worry? What is meant for you will always, always find you. -Lalleshwari," Yami captioned the post. Yami Gautam and Uri Director Aditya Dhar Are Married; Check Out the First Pic of the Newlyweds.

Also, in one of the photographs, the couple is seen looking lovingly at each other. Fans are completely in awe of Yami's mehendi look. "You are so gorgeous and simple," a user commented. "Such a happy bride. Your pictures are so beautiful," another one wrote. Yami and Aditya got married to each other in an intimate wedding ceremony on Friday. For the unversed, Yami has featured in Aditya Dhar's directorial, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. Ginny Weds Sunny: Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey Starrer To Premiere On Netflix On October 9!

"With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family," Yami posted while announcing the news of her wedding on June 4. For the wedding, Yami chose to wear a red coloured saree while Aditya was seen wearing a white sherwani. The news of Yami and Aditya's wedding came as a surprise for the fans as the two always kept it a secret. Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami will be seen in a plenty of projects -- 'Bhoot Police', 'A Thursday' and 'Dasvi'.

