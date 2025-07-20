Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh loves to entertain the fans with his Instagram videos, enhanced with this Hinglish commentary. The latest clip features Diljit starting with a healthy drink. The Jatt and Juliet actor added turmeric to a plate full of neem leaves and blended it, along with some water. However, the taste was expectedly bitter. ‘Border 2’: Diljit Dosanjh Brings Shah Rukh Khan Vibes to the Set, Grooves to Popular Track ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ Amid Ongoing Shoot (Watch Video)

Diljit Dosanjh Shares Post on Instagram – See Video

Later on, Diljit enjoyed Dalia with some pomegranate and sunflower seeds. The video also showed a variety of fruits and some Poha on the table. After taking the first bite of the Dalia, he said, "Maza hi aa gaya". After this, Diljit catches a plane to reach his next destination. The clip captioned "Yo Chat" also gave us a glimpse of everything he relished during the flight.

Diljit Dosanjh Makes First Public Appearance Post ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Row

On Monday, Diljit made his first public appearance after the controversy surrounding his latest release, Sardaar Ji 3. He was seen smiling and waving at the shutterbugs as he exited the airport. As Diljit stepped out of the airport, the paparazzi called out to him, saying, "Paaji!" Without stopping, he greeted them with a warm smile, folded hands, and a friendly wave before getting into his car.

‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Backlashes

Refreshing your memory, Sardaar Ji 3 faced a lot of backlash for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir as the female lead. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) even issued a non-cooperation order against Diljit, preventing him from working on any film projects.

‘Border 2’ Cleared by FWICE, Set for 2026 Release

However, following an appeal from producer Bhushan Kumar, FWICE made an exception for Border 2, allowing Diljit to complete the shoot of the war drama. Made under the direction of Anurag Singh, Diljit will be seen sharing screen space with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty in his next. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta and presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, along with J.P. Dutta’s banner, J.P. Films, Border 2 is set to get a theatrical release on January 23, 2026.

