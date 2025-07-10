Mumbai, July 9: Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh who is currently busy shooting for "Border 2", keeps on treating the netizens with fun glimpses from the set of the sequel. Dropping another BTS video from the shoot of his next on his IG, he wrote, "Just Another Day Brother". The clip opens with Diljit giving a take for the war drama, when it starts to rain heavily. We can hear him saying, "Tension mat lo hum maze karenge(Don't worry, we will enjoy)."

Next, we see Diljit chilling with co-stars Varun Dhawan and Ahaan Shetty and director Anurag Singh. "Ye Border ke director sahab shooting chhod ke hamare pass hi ake baith gaye hain. Kende pehle aap hi hi hi hi kar lo bad main hum shooting kar lenge.(The director has left the shoot and is sitting with us. He says first you finish your chit-chat, then we will shoot." Diljit also gets a narration from filmmaker Aneez Bazmee in the presence of producer Boney Kapoor. ‘Border 2’: Varun Dhawan Drops Glimpse From Film Shoot, As Diljit Dosanjh’s Temporary Ban Gets Lifted by FWICE (View Post).

The clip further showed Diljit having a fun conversation on the set with actress Mona Singh. In the meantime, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has temporarily lifted its non-cooperation order against Diljit, granting him permission to work specifically on “Border 2.” When asked about the reason for lifting the ban, FWICE president B N Tiwari revealed that T-series wrote a letter to them, requesting to let Diljit continue as they have already shot major war scenes in the drama and it would be difficult for them to find another combination of actors for "Border 2". Diljit Dosanjh Shares Video From ‘Border 2’ Shoot on Insta Amid Rumours of His Exit From Film After ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Controversy.

Diljit Dosanjh Enjoys Another Day of ‘Border 2’ Shoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Diljit was banned by FWICE amidst massive backlash for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in "Sardaar Ji 3". Anurag Singh's directorial is being jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, Shiv Chanana, and Binoy Gandhi. Presented by Gulshan Kumar &amp; T-Series &amp; JP Dutta's J.P. Films, the drama is expected to be based on the 1999 Kargil War. A sequel to the 1997 war drama "Border", the film is slated to release in the cinema halls on January 23rd, 2026.

